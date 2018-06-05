Nearly three quarters of American adults oppose businesses refusing to serve gay men and lesbians based on the owner's religious beliefs.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released Monday, 72 percent of respondents said that businesses whose owners are opposed to LGBT rights based on their religious beliefs should not allowed to refuse to serve gay and bisexual men and lesbians.

The poll was released on the same day that the Supreme Court sided with a Colorado baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple. The high court's ruling was narrow in scope and appeared to only apply to this case.

Pollsters found that 14 percent of respondents believe that business owners, because of their religious beliefs, have the right to refuse service based on sexual orientation. Nine percent said the right existed in “certain circumstances,” while 6 percent said they do not know.

The poll also found a majority of Americans (53%) support extending marriage rights to gay couples, up 11 percent from a 2013 Reuters/Ipsos poll.