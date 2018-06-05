Out singer-songwriter Adam Lambert says being gay today is “less taboo” than while he was growing up.

Lambert made his comments in an interview with the AP following a meeting with LGBT youth in London.

Billed as “An Evening with Adam Lambert,” the event, held at the Mosaic LGBT Youth Center on Thursday, was attended by young people under 25.

Lambert told the AP that he spoke about “all things queer, and the movement, and where we're at today, where we were about 10 years ago and my experience growing up.”

“I was lucky to not deal with a lot of homophobia,” Lambert told the AP. “I was bullied a little bit, but not too heavily. And I have a very supportive family. But I have a lot of friends who I've heard from over the years who did not have that experience.”

Lambert said that while he had a supportive family, he lacked role models.

“It's very exciting because now I feel like so much has changed. And there's so much less taboo associated with being queer.”

“I think it's not so much of a novelty now, which is what I often felt like in the beginning. Like I was a token gay guy that, you know, 'Wearing his guy-liner.' It was boiled down in a way that was borderline offensive.”

“And now I think we understand the nuances and the depth of being a queer person. And the spectrum of being a queer person. Because it isn't a stereotype and it isn't one thing. It's many things. And we're everywhere,” Lambert added.

Lambert is currently touring with Queen.