Apple on Monday introduced a watch face
and band to celebrate LGBT Pride.
The new face and band were introduced
during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is being
held this week in San Jose, California.
The watch face shows rainbow bands of
color moving as the watch itself is moved. The matching watch band
is white with rainbow colors. Apple released a limited edition Pride
watch band last year. This year's watch ban is available at the
Apple
Store for $49. The Pride watch face is bundled in Apple's OS
upgrade.
Apple CEO Tim Cook came out gay in
2014.
