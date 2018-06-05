Apple on Monday introduced a watch face and band to celebrate LGBT Pride.

The new face and band were introduced during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is being held this week in San Jose, California.

The watch face shows rainbow bands of color moving as the watch itself is moved. The matching watch band is white with rainbow colors. Apple released a limited edition Pride watch band last year. This year's watch ban is available at the Apple Store for $49. The Pride watch face is bundled in Apple's OS upgrade.

Apple CEO Tim Cook came out gay in 2014.

