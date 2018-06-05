In a The New York Times profile, Lee Pace talks about his recent coming out as a gay man.

The 38-year-old Pace is best known for playing Thranduil in The Hobbit film trilogy and Ned in the ABC fantasy drama Pushing Daisies. He plays Joe Pitt, a closeted gay Mormon who struggles with his sexuality, in the Broadway revival of Tony Kushner's Angels in America.

Pace begrudgingly came out in a W magazine article in March, saying he's dated men and women, then chided the interviewer for asking the question.

“I don't know what to say – I find your question intrusive,” he said.

He explained himself in a series of tweets, saying that he values his privacy and that he considers himself to be part of the queer community.

Pace told the Times that after coming out, he had a greater understanding of his Angels in America character's coming out. Joe Pitt says in the play, “I want to live now. Maybe for the first time ever. And I can be anything. Anything I need to be.”

“I remember after it had happened, I was able to say that,” Pace said. “I can be anything. Once you say those words and the sky doesn't fall down, or the earth doesn't open up, a lighting bolt doesn't zap you. You really can be anything.”

“It feels nicer than I ever thought it would be.”

Pace added that he's curious how being out will impact his acting career. “I guess I'm curious to see if this influences that, and the kinds of roles that come my way. Or in people's perception of the work that I do.”