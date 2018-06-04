A Virginia school board has appealed a ruling favoring transgender student Gavin Grimm.

Grimm, 19, sued his school district for the right to use the bathroom of his choice. In his lawsuit, Grimm claims that his school policy violates Title IX of the U.S. Constitution.

In March, the Supreme Court, which was scheduled to hear Grimm's case, announced it would not consider the case and sent it back to a lower court. Grimm's case rested heavily on guidance issued last year by the Department of Education, which stated that transgender students were protected under Title IX. The Trump administration revoked the Obama-era guidance, saying that the issue was better left up to the states. The reversal prompted the high court to act.

Last month, Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia declined a motion from the Gloucester County School Board to dismiss Grimm's lawsuit and ordered both parties to participate in a settlement conference. The judge called the board's arguments “resoundingly unpersuasive.”

On Friday, the board appealed the decision, the Portland Press Herald reported. The case now heads to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Grimm, who graduated high school this year, has said that he was continuing the fight for transgender students who would come after him.