Australian rugby star David Pocock has weighed in on controversial comments made by teammate Israel Folau.

Folau, a 29-year-old devout Christian, posted a meme on Instagram about God's plan. When a follower asked, “What was God's plan for gay people?” Folau replied: “HELL.. Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God.”

Folau has defended his comment. “That's something that comes truly from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

Pocock, a strong supporter of LGBT rights, in particular same-sex marriage, told the Sydney Morning Herald that he believes such comments have the potential to hurt young people.

“Having Australia’s best rugby player using his platform like that has the potential to really harm young people who are going through some pretty rough stuff trying to come to terms with their sexuality,” the Wallabies star said.

“They’re [trying to do] that in a culture that clearly hasn’t become inclusive enough. The fact there are still no footballers in Australia who are openly ‘out,' that says plenty about current sports culture and our society.”

Pocock added that Folau's comments won't affect team harmony.

“Absolutely [we can play together],” he said. “I've got family who have those views and we've had it out over the years. The bottom line is they're family. You talk about it in a civil way … and when you do that you realize we've got far more common ground than we have in difference of belief.”