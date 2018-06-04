Producers behind an upcoming Alexander McQueen documentary released the film's first trailer on Friday.

The British designer took his own life in 2010 at the age of 40.

McQueen, the youngest of six children, went from a tailor's apprentice to designer of the wardrobe for David Bowie's 1997 Earthling tour. The openly-gay McQueen was one of the youngest designers to be named British Designer of the Year, which he won four times.

McQueen, from director Ian Bonhôte, includes exclusive interviews with close family and friends of McQueen.

Hailed as brilliant and shocking, McQueen's catwalk shows were often described as theater.

“I don't want to do a show feeling like you just had Sunday lunch,” McQueen says in the trailer. “I want you to feel repulsed or exhilarated.”

The trailer ends with an ominous warning from the openly gay McQueen. “We can all be discarded quite easily. You're there, you're gone. It's a jungle out there,” he says with a laugh.

McQueen will open in Los Angeles and New York on July 20.