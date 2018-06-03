Kansas City, Kansas has extended its nondiscrimination ordinance to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Unified Government Board of Commissioners for Wyandotte County and Kansas City voted on the change on Thursday.

The county and city's ordinance prohibits discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations. Previously, only the Kansas City suburb of Roeland Park included people who are LGBT in its nondiscrimination ordinance.

LGBT rights groups cheered the move.

“Everyone has a right to live their life without fear of discrimination,” Brett Hoedl, chairman of the Kansas City chapter of Equality Kansas, said in a statement congratulating the municipalities.

“This is a major victory for LGBTQ equality in Kansas City, Kan., and it’s especially encouraging following state lawmakers’ shameful move ramming into law a license to discriminate against LGBTQ people in child welfare services,” said Human Rights Campaign (HRC) national field director Marty Rouse. “It proves that progress at the local level is possible even when state lawmakers refuse to do the right thing. We thank the commissioners for taking action and congratulate Equality Kansas and the local advocates who made this incredibly important victory possible.”

(Related: Kansas' Jeff Colyer signs bill allowing adoption agencies to refuse gay couples.)