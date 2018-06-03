Following a meeting with LGBT youth in
London, out singer-songwriter Adam Lambert has praised young people
who are LGBT.
Billed as “An Evening with Adam
Lambert,” the event, held at the Mosaic LGBT Youth Center on
Thursday, was attended by young people under 25.
In comments to the AP, Lambert said
that he spoke about “all things queer, and the movement, and where
we're at today, where we were about 10 years ago and my experience
growing up.”
“The best part for me was getting to
talk to them, ask questions, and hear their stories.”
“I learned a lot. Some smart kids in
there. I feel, like, there's so much more awareness around these
topics. There's more education. There's more conversation. And I
think that that's evident in a room like this today. The people I
spoke to were very, very wise and articulate for their age. And I
think that that's sort of a taste of the future. That we are moving
forward and we are growing and evolving and young people are
learning. And they're learning earlier and they have more available
to them. It's great,” he
added.
Lambert is currently touring with
Queen.
(Related: Adam
Lambert on Freddie Mercury coming out: He never said, 'No, I'm not
gay.')