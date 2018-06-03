California has banned government workers from non-essential travel to Oklahoma over its recent passage of an adoption law that discriminates against gay and lesbian couples.

Last month, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin, a Republican, signed into law Senate Bill 1140, a controversial bill that allows religious child welfare organizations, including adoption and foster care agencies, to refuse to place children with same-sex couples.

California adopted a law in 2016 banning such travel to states that restrict LGBT rights. On Friday, Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that the state had added Oklahoma to its list of states under its travel ban.

“California law requires that my office identify and maintain a list of states which are off-limits for state-funded or state-sponsored travel,” Becerra said in a statement. "California will not use state resources to support states that pass discriminatory laws. The law enacted in Oklahoma allows discrimination against LGBTQ children and aspiring LGBTQ parents who must navigate the adoption process. California taxpayers are taking a stand against bigotry and in support of those who would be harmed by this prejudiced policy."

Kansas recently adopted a similar law, but the state was already included on California's list. Other states on the list include Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

Equality California Executive Director Rick Zbur praised the news.

“Every child deserves a loving, supportive family, and it’s neither pro-child, nor pro-family, for Oklahoma to deny them one,” said Zbur. “California taxpayers won’t subsidize Oklahoma’s – or any state’s – discriminatory policies, and we’re grateful to Attorney General Becerra for taking this decisive action today in support of equality for all.”

The travel ban goes into effect on June 22, The Sacramento Bee reported.