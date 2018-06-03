California has banned government
workers from non-essential travel to Oklahoma over its recent passage
of an adoption law that discriminates against gay and lesbian
couples.
Last month, Oklahoma Governor Mary
Fallin, a Republican, signed into law Senate Bill 1140, a
controversial bill that allows religious child welfare organizations,
including adoption and foster care agencies, to refuse to place
children with same-sex couples.
California adopted a law in 2016
banning such travel to states that restrict LGBT rights. On Friday,
Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that the state had added
Oklahoma to its list of states under its travel ban.
“California law requires that my
office identify and maintain a list of states which are off-limits
for state-funded or state-sponsored travel,” Becerra said in a
statement. "California will not use state resources to support
states that pass discriminatory laws. The law enacted in Oklahoma
allows discrimination against LGBTQ children and aspiring LGBTQ
parents who must navigate the adoption process. California taxpayers
are taking a stand against bigotry and in support of those who would
be harmed by this prejudiced policy."
Kansas recently adopted a similar law,
but the state was already included on California's list. Other
states on the list include Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, North
Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.
Equality California Executive Director
Rick Zbur praised the news.
“Every child deserves a loving,
supportive family, and it’s neither pro-child, nor pro-family, for
Oklahoma to deny them one,” said Zbur. “California taxpayers
won’t subsidize Oklahoma’s – or any state’s –
discriminatory policies, and we’re grateful to Attorney General
Becerra for taking this decisive action today in support of equality
for all.”
The travel ban goes into effect on June
22, The
Sacramento Bee
reported.