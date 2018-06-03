Queer Eye's fashion guy Tan France says he's “most proud” of the show's first transgender makeover.

Netflix's Queer Eye, a reboot of Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, returns for a second season on June 15. The second season of the hit reality show will also feature its first female makeover.

In the new season's fifth episode, the Fab Five make over Skyler, a transgender man.

“I have loved every episode we've done,” France told the Press Association, “but that's the episode I'm most proud of.”

He added that he had been “ignorant” about the transgender community.

“I had never interacted with a trans person before. I'd never met a trans person before. And so it gave me an opportunity to ask questions that I have never been able to ask before,” France said. “I'm ignorant. I don't know what I can do to support the trans community. What kind of questions do you never want to hear again? Those kinds of questions were really helpful, for me and the audience.”

Queer Eye season two premieres June 15 on Netflix.

