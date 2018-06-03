Queer Eye's fashion guy Tan
France says he's “most proud” of the show's first transgender
makeover.
Netflix's Queer Eye, a reboot of
Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, returns for a second
season on June 15. The second season of the hit reality show will
also feature its first female makeover.
In the new season's fifth episode, the
Fab Five make over Skyler, a transgender man.
“I have loved every episode we've
done,” France told the Press Association, “but that's the episode
I'm most proud of.”
He added that he had been “ignorant”
about the transgender community.
“I had never interacted with a trans
person before. I'd never met a trans person before. And so it gave
me an opportunity to ask questions that I have never been able to ask
before,” France
said. “I'm ignorant. I don't know what I can do to support
the trans community. What kind of questions do you never want to
hear again? Those kinds of questions were really helpful, for me and
the audience.”
Queer Eye season two premieres
June 15 on Netflix.
