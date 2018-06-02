In a recent interview, out actor-comic Lea DeLaria said that she believes it's important for her to be visible as a “butch lesbian.”

DeLaria, 59, is best known for playing inmate Carrie “Big Boo” Black on the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black.

DeLaria is currently helping to promote a series of LGBT themed movies being broadcast in the month of June on streaming film service FilmStruck. On June 22, DeLaria will guide viewers as FilmStruck presents seven lesbian themed films, including The Watermelon Woman, Desert Hearts and Blue Is the Warmest Color.

“I loved that we were telling our stories for the first time,” DeLaria told The Advocate about watching The Watermelon Woman, the first feature film directed by a black lesbian. “When I saw the change that was happening, that we were starting to tell our own stories, that was like, fuck yeah! This was not The Killing of Sister George, you know what I mean? This was The Watermelon Woman. And the fact that it was about black lesbians was just like, fuck yeah! So good. So cool.”

She added that she'd “love to make a lesbian rom-com.” “That's just something I've never seen,” DeLaria said.

The comic also said that she believes it's important for her to be visible as a butch lesbian.

“I think it's very important for me to be visible as butch because butch is not the same as any other lesbian,” she said. “When we start to forget that there are other kinds of us out there, that's not a good thing.”

“I need people to recognize, 'Yes, I'm a lesbian, but I'm a butch,'” DeLaria said.

