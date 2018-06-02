AJ Brown, who came out to his stepmother on the fourth episode of Queer Eye, and his fiance Andre are married.

Brown shared the happy news during Netflix's FYSee event on Thursday as he shared the stage with the Fab Five: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion).

“The Fab 5 reunited with AJ + Andre, who revealed they're now MARRIED,” the show messaged its followers on Twitter.

In the emotional episode, titled “To Gay or Not Too Gay,” Brown struggles to come out gay to his stepmother, Haide, and worries about how she'll react to the news that he's in love with Andre. After making over Brown, the Fab Five invite Haide to Brown's apartment to witness his transformation. At the party, an emotional Brown reads a letter in which he comes out to his late father, then apologizes to Haide for not telling her sooner. Haide accepts him and is introduced to Andre.

On the episode, Brown said that he was “thinking about possibly getting married, maybe.”

The couple announced they were engaged in February.

This is the second wedding for the reality show. The Fab Five also helped Tom Jackson from episode one reunite with his ex-wife, Abby Parr. The couple married in March.

Queer Eye season two premieres June 15 on Netflix.

