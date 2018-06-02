AJ Brown, who came out to his
stepmother on the fourth episode of Queer Eye, and his fiance
Andre are married.
Brown shared the happy news during
Netflix's FYSee event on Thursday as he shared the stage with the Fab
Five: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior
Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan
France (Fashion).
“The Fab 5 reunited with AJ + Andre,
who revealed they're now MARRIED,” the show messaged its followers
on Twitter.
In the emotional episode, titled “To
Gay or Not Too Gay,” Brown struggles to come out gay to his
stepmother, Haide, and worries about how she'll react to the news
that he's in love with Andre. After making over Brown, the Fab Five
invite Haide to Brown's apartment to witness his transformation. At
the party, an emotional Brown reads a letter in which he comes out to
his late father, then apologizes to Haide for not telling her sooner.
Haide accepts him and is introduced to Andre.
On the episode, Brown said that he was
“thinking about possibly getting married, maybe.”
The couple announced they were engaged
in February.
This is the second wedding for the
reality show. The Fab Five also helped Tom Jackson from episode one
reunite with his ex-wife, Abby Parr. The couple married in March.
Queer Eye season two premieres
June 15 on Netflix.
