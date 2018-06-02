Ahead of the second season premiere of Queer Eye, Netflix on Thursday released a remixed version of the show's theme song “All Things (just keep getting better).”

The revamped song features Australian pop singer Betty Who, a vocal supporter of LGBT rights.

The 2-minute video highlights the talents of the Fab Five: Grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness blow dries his hair, culture guy Karamo Brown tissues his tears away and food guy Antoni Porowski carries avocados as he walks down a glittery runway. At the end of the video, the cast jumps into a glittery truck and flies away, leaving Betty Who behind.

Queer Eye season two premieres June 15.