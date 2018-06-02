Ahead of the second season premiere of
Queer Eye, Netflix on Thursday released a remixed version of
the show's theme song “All Things (just keep getting better).”
The revamped song features Australian
pop singer Betty Who, a vocal supporter of LGBT rights.
(Related: Betty
Who meets couple behind Home Depot gay marriage proposal.)
The 2-minute video highlights the
talents of the Fab Five: Grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness blow dries
his hair, culture guy Karamo Brown tissues his tears away and food
guy Antoni Porowski carries avocados as he walks down a glittery
runway. At the end of the video, the cast jumps into a glittery
truck and flies away, leaving Betty Who behind.
(Related: Fab
Five make over first female, transgender subjects in second season of
Queer
Eye.)
Queer Eye season two premieres
June 15.