In a new interview with LGBT glossy OUT, Olly Alexander, the openly gay frontman for the British band Years & Years, says he feels sorry for straight people.

The 27-year-old Alexander is promoting the group's highly-anticipated studio album Palo Santo.

“I feel sorry for straight people,” Alexander said.

“What’s great about being gay is that you can celebrate all types of sexualities, because we understand that being queer means you might also be gender nonconforming or bi or whatever.”

“For straight people it’s just, ‘I sleep with the opposite sex.' Maybe just give it a go… Put some fucking marijuana lube on your crystal butt plug and march on down the parade,” he added.

Palo Santo arrives July 6.

