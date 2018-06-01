In a new interview with LGBT glossy
OUT, Olly Alexander, the openly gay frontman for the British
band Years & Years, says he feels sorry for straight people.
The 27-year-old Alexander is promoting
the group's highly-anticipated studio album Palo Santo.
“I feel sorry for straight people,”
Alexander said.
“What’s great about being gay is
that you can celebrate all types of sexualities, because we
understand that being queer means you might also be gender
nonconforming or bi or whatever.”
“For straight people it’s just, ‘I
sleep with the opposite sex.' Maybe just give it a go… Put some
fucking marijuana lube on your crystal butt plug and march on down
the parade,” he
added.
Palo Santo arrives July 6.
(Related: Olly
Alexander: “The landscape has changed dramatically for queer
artists.”)