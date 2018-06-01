The Bachelorette's Garrett Yrigoyen has apologized for liking Instagram posts that mock transgender people, undocumented immigrants and survivors of the Parkland shooting.

Yrigoyen won Becca Kufrin's impression rose on the Monday, May 28 premiere of ABC's the Bachelorette.

Yrigoyen deleted the account after Bachelor alum Ashley Spivey posted screenshots of his online activity. Some likes were as recent as November, 2017.

On Thursday, Yrigoyen apologized for the likes, saying they were “hurtful and offensive.”

“To those who I have hurt and offended: This is all new to me. I went on the Bachelorette for the adventure and possibility of falling in love, not fame,” Yrigoyen wrote in an Instagram post. “I did not know what to expect once the show aired. I am sorry to those who I offended and I also take full responsibly for my ‘likes’ on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive. garrett_yrigs12 was my former Instagram handle and I decided to take it down and start fresh because I have learned an extremely valuable lesson and am taking steps to grow, become more educated, and be a better version of myself.”

“I am not perfect, and I will never be anywhere close, but now I will always be more informed and aware of what I am liking and supporting, not just on Instagram, but in life. I never realized the power behind a mindless tap on Instagram and how it bears so much weight on people’s lives. I did not mean any harm by any of it. My Instagram ‘likes’ were not a true reflection of me and my morals.”

“I am not the negative labels people are associating me with. For those who do know me, I am a sincere, genuine, loving, light-hearted, open-minded and non-judgemental individual. I like to make new friends with anyone I meet and ant everyone to find their happiness … Let my mistakes be a lesson for those who mindlessly double tap images, memes and videos on any social media content that could be many things including hurtful, degrading, and dehumanizing,” he added.

One of the posts Yrigoyen liked was a meme showing a photo of Caitlyn Jenner on the outside of a women's restroom, which was captioned, “How to determine which bathroom to use in 2017.” Another compared young men serving in World War 2 against today's youth – illustrated by young men wearing purple hair – to conclude: “18-year-olds [today] need a safe place, because words do hurt.”