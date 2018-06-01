The Bachelorette's Garrett
Yrigoyen has apologized for liking Instagram posts that mock
transgender people, undocumented immigrants and survivors of the
Parkland shooting.
Yrigoyen won Becca Kufrin's impression
rose on the Monday, May 28 premiere of ABC's the Bachelorette.
Yrigoyen deleted the account after
Bachelor alum Ashley Spivey posted screenshots of his online
activity. Some likes were as recent as November, 2017.
On Thursday, Yrigoyen apologized for
the likes, saying they were “hurtful and offensive.”
“To those who I have hurt and
offended: This is all new to me. I went on the Bachelorette
for the adventure and possibility of falling in love, not fame,”
Yrigoyen wrote in an Instagram post. “I did not know what to expect
once the show aired. I am sorry to those who I offended and I also
take full responsibly for my ‘likes’ on Instagram that were
hurtful and offensive. garrett_yrigs12 was my former Instagram handle
and I decided to take it down and start fresh because I have learned
an extremely valuable lesson and am taking steps to grow, become more
educated, and be a better version of myself.”
“I am not perfect, and I will never
be anywhere close, but now I will always be more informed and aware
of what I am liking and supporting, not just on Instagram, but in
life. I never realized the power behind a mindless tap on Instagram
and how it bears so much weight on people’s lives. I did not mean
any harm by any of it. My Instagram ‘likes’ were not a true
reflection of me and my morals.”
“I am not the negative labels people
are associating me with. For those who do know me, I am a sincere,
genuine, loving, light-hearted, open-minded and non-judgemental
individual. I like to make new friends with anyone I meet and ant
everyone to find their happiness … Let my mistakes be a lesson for
those who mindlessly double tap images, memes and videos on any
social media content that could be many things including hurtful,
degrading, and dehumanizing,” he added.
One of the posts Yrigoyen liked was a
meme showing a photo of Caitlyn Jenner on the outside of a women's
restroom, which was captioned, “How to determine which bathroom to
use in 2017.” Another compared young men serving in World War 2
against today's youth – illustrated by young men wearing purple
hair – to conclude: “18-year-olds [today] need a safe place,
because words do hurt.”