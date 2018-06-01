Out singer-songwriter Adam Lambert on Thursday met with LGBT youth in London.

Billed as “An Evening with Adam Lambert,” the event, held at the Mosaic LGBT Youth Center, targeted young people under 25.

“Adam is known for his charitable work and this time he decided to meet with young LGBT persons from London and surrounding counties to share his life story and inspire the young generation of queer young people,” the group said in announcing the event.

Wearing a sportcoat draped over a t-shirt, Lambert sat on a bar stool as he took questions from the audience.

At one point in the evening, Lambert recounted a story about how retailers balked at an initial androgynous cover for his debut studio album, For Your Entertainment.

“And actually this drag queen friend of mine, Raja from RuPaul's Drag Race, actually did my makeup for that shoot; we've been friends for years. The head of the label called me. He was very nice. He said, 'So, I want to talk to you about the album cover.' … He didn't know how to say it and he wasn't going to say it was too gay,” Lambert explained.

Lambert added that the executive said that he worried about how the cover would “connect with people.”

Lambert is currently touring with Queen.

Lambert is currently touring with Queen.




