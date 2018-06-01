Out singer-songwriter Adam Lambert on
Thursday met with LGBT youth in London.
Billed as “An Evening with Adam
Lambert,” the event, held at the Mosaic LGBT Youth Center, targeted
young people under 25.
“Adam is known for his charitable
work and this time he decided to meet with young LGBT persons from
London and surrounding counties to share his life story and inspire
the young generation of queer young people,” the group said in
announcing the event.
Wearing a sportcoat draped over a
t-shirt, Lambert sat on a bar stool as he took questions from the
audience.
At one point in the evening, Lambert
recounted a story about how retailers balked at an initial
androgynous cover for his debut studio album, For Your
Entertainment.
“And actually this drag queen friend
of mine, Raja from RuPaul's Drag Race, actually did my makeup
for that shoot; we've been friends for years. The head of the label
called me. He was very nice. He said, 'So, I want to talk to you
about the album cover.' … He didn't know how to say it and he
wasn't going to say it was too gay,” Lambert
explained.
Lambert added that the executive said
that he worried about how the cover would “connect with people.”
Lambert is currently touring with
Queen.
(Related: Adam
Lambert on Freddie Mercury coming out: He never said, 'No, I'm not
gay.')