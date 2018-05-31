Scott Lively, a Republican
gubernatorial candidate in Massachusetts and a vocal opponent of LGBT
rights, said Wednesday that he's shuttering a nonprofit organization
that he founded in 1997 while living in California.
In announcing the closure of Abiding
Truth Ministries, Lively described the organization as a
“single-issue pro-family” group and as a response to Romer V.
Evans, the 1996 Supreme Court case that struck down a Colorado
voter-approved constitutional amendment (Amendment 2; also the No
Special Rights Act) that prohibited discrimination protections based
on sexual orientation.
Justice Anthony Kennedy authored the
Romer opinion.
“In doing this, Kennedy …
masterminded the obnoxious and intellectually vacuous political
strategy of defining all disagreements with 'gay' political goals as
'hate' (and created the new LGBT narrative that homosexuality is
immutable and unchangeable – something the 'gay' movement had not
asserted as dogma previously),” Lively wrote.
“Justice Kennedy … has made
pro-family advocacy in the so-called 'culture war' virtually
impossible with his prior rulings, and there remains no reason for
Abiding Truth Ministries to keep its doors open once he has resigned.
So, I am closing Abiding Truth Ministries effective immediately,”
Lively said, referring to rumors that Kennedy may not return to the
bench next term.
The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)
has labeled Abiding Truth Ministries a “hate group.”
Lively played a role in the drafting of
Uganda's notorious “kill the gays” bill, which called for life
imprisonment for the crime of “aggravated homosexuality” and
banned the “promotion of homosexuality.” In 2009, Lively
traveled to Uganda on several occasions. During a 5-hour televised
marathon presentation, Lively claimed that gay men and women were
aggressively recruiting Uganda's children and labeled some gays
“monsters … so far from normalcy that they're killers.”
Lively has also promoted the conspiracy
theory that gay men are to blame for the Holocaust. “There is no
question that homosexuality figures prominently in the history of the
Holocaust,” he wrote in the 1996 edition of The Pink Swastika.
“The first years of terrorism against the Jews were carried out by
the homosexuals of the SA.”
Lively said Wednesday that he has not
changed his views on sexual minorities but believes that his emphasis
“should shift away from a culture-war perspective to a
conservationist perspective in which the natural family is recognized
as the essential eco-system of humanity that must be protected and
preserved in the mainstream of society.”
“I expect to enlist authentically
conservative homosexuals in this cause, as well as political liberals
with natural law presuppositions on environmental and conservationist
issues – especially regarding transgender extremism as it morphs
into transhumanism, with all of its horrific
science-fiction-come-to-life implications,” he added.
Republican Governor Charlie Baker, whom
Lively hopes to replace in the GOP primary, has called Lively's views
“outrageous.”