Apple is expected to release an LGBT Pride watch face on Monday.

9to5Mac was first to report on the upcoming Apple Watch face.

The outlet found code in the release of iOS 11.4 and video assets in watchOS 4.3.1 revealing the new face.

The video assets “show [rainbow] bands of color moving as the watch itself is moved, and the movement should be different every time,” The Verge reported.

The Verge also reported that the face will likely be announced and made available during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which takes place June 4-8 in San Jose, California.

Apple CEO Tim Cook came out gay in 2014.

