Apple is expected to release an LGBT
Pride watch face on Monday.
9to5Mac
was first to report on the upcoming Apple Watch face.
The outlet found code in the release of
iOS 11.4 and video assets in watchOS 4.3.1 revealing the new face.
The video assets “show [rainbow]
bands of color moving as the watch itself is moved, and the movement
should be different every time,” The
Verge reported.
The Verge also reported that the
face will likely be announced and made available during Apple's
Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which takes place June 4-8 in
San Jose, California.
Apple CEO Tim Cook came out gay in
2014.
(Related: Tim
Cook sought out Anderson Cooper's Advice on coming out gay.)