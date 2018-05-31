RuPaul's Drag Race alum Alaska (real name Justin Andrew Honard) has joined the cast of the sixth and final installment of SyFy's television movie series Sharknado.

Alaska is best known as the runner-up in the fifth season of VH1's drag reality contest RuPaul's Drag Race and the winner of the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars.

Ian Ziering and Tara Reid will reprise their roles as Fin and April Shepard, respectively, a married couple who fight “sharknadoes,” tornadoes filled with sharks.

According to a synopsis of the disaster comedy film, Fin travels back in time to save Earth.

“Our hero Fin (Ian Ziering) has battled sharks all over the globe, but in this last installment he will tackle the final shark-tier – time travel,” the description reads. “In the ending moments of Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, Fin was seen wandering alone on Earth after it was destroyed. Now he must travel back in time to stop the Sharknado that started it all. Will Fin and the gang be able to set everything right and save the world once and for all?”

Alaska spoke about the role in an interview with Hornet.com.

“I'm so excited to have been a part of this magnificent piece of high art,” Alaska said. “The social and cultural impact of this film will surely be felt for generations.”

The Last Sharkando: It's About Time premieres August 19 on SyFy.