RuPaul's Drag Race alum Alaska
(real name Justin Andrew Honard) has joined the cast of the sixth and
final installment of SyFy's television movie series Sharknado.
Alaska is best known as the runner-up
in the fifth season of VH1's drag reality contest RuPaul's Drag
Race and the winner of the second season of RuPaul's Drag
Race: All Stars.
Ian Ziering and Tara Reid will reprise
their roles as Fin and April Shepard, respectively, a married couple
who fight “sharknadoes,” tornadoes filled with sharks.
According to a synopsis of the disaster
comedy film, Fin travels back in time to save Earth.
“Our hero Fin (Ian Ziering) has
battled sharks all over the globe, but in this last installment he
will tackle the final shark-tier – time travel,” the description
reads. “In the ending moments of Sharknado 5: Global Swarming,
Fin was seen wandering alone on Earth after it was destroyed. Now he
must travel back in time to stop the Sharknado that started it all.
Will Fin and the gang be able to set everything right and save the
world once and for all?”
Alaska spoke about the role in an
interview with Hornet.com.
“I'm so excited to have been a part
of this magnificent piece of high art,” Alaska
said. “The social and cultural impact of this film will surely
be felt for generations.”
The Last Sharkando: It's About Time
premieres August 19 on SyFy.