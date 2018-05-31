Out Australian singer-songwriter Troye
Sivan has announced a North American tour to promote his sophomore
studio album Bloom.
Bloom arrives on August 31.
Kim Petras will open for Sivan for the
three-month tour, which kicks off September 21st in
Irving, Texas and concludes on November 8 in Vancouver. Leland and
Charlie Hanson will join the tour for select dates. Petras
currently appears in H&M's first-ever LGBT Pride collection.
Sivan will also perform this summer at
Pittsburgh Pride on June 8th.
The single “Bloom”
has been described as a “gay anthem for bottoms.”
(Related: Adam
Lambert “loving” Troye Sivan's “Bloom,” Performs dues with
Melissa Etheridge.)