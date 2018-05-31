Out Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan has announced a North American tour to promote his sophomore studio album Bloom.

Bloom arrives on August 31.

Kim Petras will open for Sivan for the three-month tour, which kicks off September 21st in Irving, Texas and concludes on November 8 in Vancouver. Leland and Charlie Hanson will join the tour for select dates. Petras currently appears in H&M's first-ever LGBT Pride collection.

Sivan will also perform this summer at Pittsburgh Pride on June 8th.

The single “Bloom” has been described as a “gay anthem for bottoms.”

