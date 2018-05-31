Video of a Tennessee gay couple's
double proposal has gone viral.
In the video, Becky McCabe, 25,
proposes marriage to her girlfriend Jessa Gillaspie, 28. A stunned
Gillaspie then produces her own engagement ring and asks McCabe to
marry her.
The proposals took place at the Memphis
Zoo. The women said they visited the zoo on their first date.
“I set it up with one of my best
friends earlier. We had been planning [it] for a few weeks,”
McCabe told People. “I told my friend to pretend like she
was taking a picture of us while we were at the zoo, but to actually
take a video, since I was going to propose.”
Gillaspie said that she decided to
propose at the last minute.
“I've had the ring for a while, but I
was waiting for the perfect moment,” Gillaspie
said. “I thought, I should propose to her [at the zoo]. So, I
threw the ring in my purse like an hour before!”
McCabe later presented Gillaspie with a
book listing the reasons she wants to marry her girlfriend.
“Seriously, it's so cute,”
Gillaspie told the BBC.
The video has received nearly 1.5
million views on Facebook.