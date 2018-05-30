People Editor-In-Chief Jess Cagle and his producer fiance Matt Whitney got married on Saturday.

About 120 guests attended the couple's wedding held at the Bridgehampton Club in Bridgehampton, New York, according to People.

Disney/ABC executive Kevin Brockman officiated the ceremony.

“It feels so magnificent to walk into a tent full of loved ones who’ve shared your journey through life,” said Cagle. “The best part was the fried chicken. No wait, the best part was marrying Matt! And then the fried chicken. And my friend Ali’s homemade chocolate wedding cake. Anyway, it was perfect.”

Celebrity couples who attended the wedding included Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Katie Couric and John Molner, Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos, and Tony Kushner and Mark Harris. Other guests included Andy Cohen, Judith Light, Abigail Spencer and Kathy Najimy.

Cagle and Whitney got engaged while vacationing in Hawaii in March, 2017.

