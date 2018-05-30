Rick Wiles of Trunews has claimed the
Antichrist will be Jewish and gay.
Wiles made the claim on his television
broadcast.
“I personally believe that the Man of
Perdition, the one that you call Antichrist, I personally believe he
will be a homosexual Jew,” Wiles told his viewers.
Wiles added that the “homosexual
agenda” and Zionism are “driven by the same spirit.”
“What is coming is a global entity
that is going to be Zionism and homosexuality, and it’s going to be
operated through artificial intelligence and it’s going to be
policed through the most high-tech surveillance society that you can
imagine. It will be a nightmare.”
“If you criticize homosexuality or
Zionism, you’re going to be persecuted and they’re going to come
after you.”
“Israel embraces homosexuality. They
need to be told, ‘You’re sinner, you’re going to go to Hell,
you need to repent, you need to call upon the name of Jesus!’”
Wiles
added.
Wiles has a long history of homophobic
rants, including claims that Target's
transgender policy will spark a nuclear war and that extending
marriage rights to gay men and lesbians will unleash horrifying
consequences, including a possible “fireball from space.”