The second season of Netflix's reality
show Queer Eye will feature its first female and transgender
subjects.
Queer Eye, a reboot of Bravo's
Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, returns for its sophomore
season on June 15.
The returning cast includes Antoni
Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo
Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France
(Fashion). Van Ness is best known as the hair stylist in Funny or
Die's Gay of Thrones.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly
about the upcoming season, the Fab Five said that they met Skyler, a
transgender man, in episode five of the show's second season.
“One of my closest friends is a trans
man, who is incredible,” Van Ness said. “And a lot of my clients
are trans women. So I am really hoping that we can do right by our
trans brothers and sisters. [Skyler] is going through so much, so [it
was important to be] gentle and respectful and not to be a queenie
know-it-all dum-dum when you're trying to be a loving person.”
Brown added that he hopes viewers will
learn from the episode.
"I think as a culture, people need
to get away from the bathroom stuff and realize that these are just
human beings trying to live their lives, and it's something that we
all take for granted,” Brown said. “It's just about people
living a comfortable, protected, respected life.”
Queer Eye's premiere episode
will feature the reboot's first female subject. Tammye is a school
teacher and a cancer survivor. In the episode, Tammye is planning
her church's homecoming.
