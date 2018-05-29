The second season of Netflix's reality show Queer Eye will feature its first female and transgender subjects.

Queer Eye, a reboot of Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, returns for its sophomore season on June 15.

The returning cast includes Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion). Van Ness is best known as the hair stylist in Funny or Die's Gay of Thrones.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming season, the Fab Five said that they met Skyler, a transgender man, in episode five of the show's second season.

“One of my closest friends is a trans man, who is incredible,” Van Ness said. “And a lot of my clients are trans women. So I am really hoping that we can do right by our trans brothers and sisters. [Skyler] is going through so much, so [it was important to be] gentle and respectful and not to be a queenie know-it-all dum-dum when you're trying to be a loving person.”

Brown added that he hopes viewers will learn from the episode.

"I think as a culture, people need to get away from the bathroom stuff and realize that these are just human beings trying to live their lives, and it's something that we all take for granted,” Brown said. “It's just about people living a comfortable, protected, respected life.”

Queer Eye's premiere episode will feature the reboot's first female subject. Tammye is a school teacher and a cancer survivor. In the episode, Tammye is planning her church's homecoming.

