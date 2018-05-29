Chelsea Manning tweeted that she is
“safe” after posting an alarming photo of what appeared to be a
person standing on the ledge of a building.
According to various outlets, the
photo, posted Sunday and since deleted, included the words “I'm
sorry.”
“Chelsea is safe,” read a tweet
from Manning's account. “She is on the phone with friends, thanks
everyone for your concern and please give her some space.”
The 30-year-old Manning is running for
the U.S. Senate in Maryland.
The former Army private came out
transgender on the day she was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison
for disclosing classified materials to WikiLeaks. Before leaving the
White House, President Barack Obama commuted all but four months of
Manning's remaining prison term. She served nearly 7 years of her
35-year sentence.
(Related: Showtime
to broadcast Chelsea Manning documentary XY
Chelsea.)
While serving her prison sentence,
Manning
reportedly twice attempted suicide.
Manning's communications director told
the AP that she has not suspended her campaign.