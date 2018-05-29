Chelsea Manning tweeted that she is “safe” after posting an alarming photo of what appeared to be a person standing on the ledge of a building.

According to various outlets, the photo, posted Sunday and since deleted, included the words “I'm sorry.”

“Chelsea is safe,” read a tweet from Manning's account. “She is on the phone with friends, thanks everyone for your concern and please give her some space.”

The 30-year-old Manning is running for the U.S. Senate in Maryland.

The former Army private came out transgender on the day she was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison for disclosing classified materials to WikiLeaks. Before leaving the White House, President Barack Obama commuted all but four months of Manning's remaining prison term. She served nearly 7 years of her 35-year sentence.

(Related: Showtime to broadcast Chelsea Manning documentary XY Chelsea.)

While serving her prison sentence, Manning reportedly twice attempted suicide.

Manning's communications director told the AP that she has not suspended her campaign.