Out British actor Rupert Everett has described controversial comments he make about gay parents as “fake news.”

In a 2012 interview with the Sunday Times Magazine, Everett reportedly said, “I couldn't think of anything worse than being brought up by two dads.”

Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, Everett said that his comments were taken out of context.

“The gay dads thing was an absolute case of fake news, if you will,” Everett said.

“I was saying how much I loved my mother. In so many ways I admire gay dads more than straight [ones], those people who have children without thought.”

“It takes so much more consideration to be a gay dad because of the practicalities involved and because you know that you are bringing a child into a complicated world.”

“I have nothing but admiration for them, despite not wanting children myself,” he added.

Everett, who is best known for his roles in My Best Friend's Wedding and An Ideal Husband, wrote, directed and stars in the upcoming film The Happy Prince, which looks at the life of gay Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde.

(Related: Rupert Everett: Oscar Wilde was the start of the gay liberation movement.)