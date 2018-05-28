Out British actor Rupert Everett has
described controversial comments he make about gay parents as “fake
news.”
In a 2012 interview with the Sunday
Times Magazine, Everett reportedly said, “I couldn't think of
anything worse than being brought up by two dads.”
Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude,
Everett said that his comments were taken out of context.
“The gay dads thing was an absolute
case of fake news, if you will,” Everett said.
“I was saying how much I loved my
mother. In so many ways I admire gay dads more than straight [ones],
those people who have children without thought.”
“It takes so much more consideration
to be a gay dad because of the practicalities involved and because
you know that you are bringing a child into a complicated world.”
“I have nothing but admiration for
them, despite not wanting children myself,” he
added.
Everett, who is best known for his
roles in My Best Friend's Wedding and An Ideal Husband,
wrote, directed and stars in the upcoming film The Happy Prince,
which looks at the life of gay Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde.
