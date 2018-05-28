Out Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon has cheered Pope Francis' remarks to a gay man.

Juan Carlos Cruz, a victim of sexual abuse by Father Fernando Karadima, told Spain's El Pais that during a private meeting with the pope in Rome, the pontiff told him that God made him “like this” and loves him.

“He told me, 'Juan Carlos, that you are gay does not matter,” Cruz said. “God made you like this and loves you like this and I don't care. The pope loves you like this. You have to be happy with who you are.”

Rippon, who recently made history as the first openly gay person to win Dancing With The Stars, was asked about the pope's remarks.

“I think that's so awesome what the pope said,” Rippon told TMZ Sports.

“It would be pretty cool to meet him one day,” he added.

Rippon also revealed this week that he and Finnish boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala were moving in together. “I think it's something that we're both really looking forward to,” he told PEOPLE. “It's going to be a lot of fun.”