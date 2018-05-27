Out singer-songwriter Jake Shears' debut solo album will be released in August.

The 39-year-old Shears is best known as the lead male singer for Scissors Sisters. After releasing their fourth studio album Magic Hour in 2012, the band announced they would be taking an indefinite hiatus.

Since then, Shears has appeared on Broadway and released a memoir.

“I created the record that I wanted to hear, that I felt had been missing from my life,” Shears wrote on social media.

“It took time, was handcrafted and is something that no one else could have made. These songs were cooked low and slow in the South, in Kentucky and New Orleans, with humor, heartbreak and horns.”

“If it sounds expensive, that’s because it was. This is the sound of actual human beings, playing real instruments onto tape.”

“It took two years to make and for months I slept in the studio, behind the old upright piano.”

“Whenever I had any self-doubt, I reminded myself – this is exactly how all of my favorite records were made, with fingerprints, sweat and honesty. It’s a record about finding yourself, again,” he added.

On Friday, Shears released the video for “Creep City,” the first single from his upcoming 11-track album.