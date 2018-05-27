Clothing giant H&M has announced the launch of its first-ever LGBT Pride collection.

Arriving May 31 in 148 U.S. stores, select retailers around the world and online, the 70s inspired line of clothing includes t-shirts, crop tops, shorts, cutoff jeans, sweatshirts, sweatpants, hoodies, caps, fanny packs and socks.

H&M will donate 10 percent of profits from its Love For All collection to the United Nations Human Rights Office's Free & Equal campaign. Launched in 2013, the campaign promotes LGBT rights worldwide.

“H&M believes in everybody's right to love who they want,” Andreas Löwenstam, head of men's wear design at H&M, said in a press release. “We hope people can use H&M's Pride collection to celebrate their belief in equal love.”

To help promote the collection, H&M has teamed up with Olympian Gus Kenworthy, RuPaul's Drag Race star Aja, singer Kim Petras, model-activist Gabrielle Richardson and model Shaun Ross.

