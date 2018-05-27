Clothing giant H&M has announced
the launch of its first-ever LGBT Pride collection.
Arriving May 31 in 148 U.S. stores,
select retailers around the world and online, the 70s inspired line
of clothing includes t-shirts, crop tops, shorts, cutoff jeans,
sweatshirts, sweatpants, hoodies, caps, fanny packs and socks.
H&M will donate 10 percent of
profits from its Love For All collection to the United Nations Human
Rights Office's Free & Equal campaign. Launched in 2013, the
campaign promotes LGBT rights worldwide.
“H&M believes in everybody's
right to love who they want,” Andreas Löwenstam,
head of men's wear design at H&M, said in a press release. “We
hope people can use H&M's Pride collection to celebrate their
belief in equal love.”
To help promote the collection, H&M
has teamed up with Olympian Gus Kenworthy, RuPaul's Drag Race star
Aja, singer Kim Petras, model-activist Gabrielle Richardson and model
Shaun Ross.
