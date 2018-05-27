In a recent interview, Queer Eye's
fashion guy Tan France said that he almost passed on Netflix's
reboot.
The 35-year-old France was born in
England to Pakistani parents. He currently lives in Salt Lake City
with his husband Rob France, a self-described Mormon cowboy.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly,
France, an openly gay Muslim, said that he worried about taking the
job.
“I felt a lot of pressure,” he
said. “I hadn't seen any people like me on TV before, and I
definitely didn't want to be the first one. I didn't want that
responsibility on my head.”
France's fears eventually faded.
“I couldn't be more grateful,” he
said of working on the makeover show.
Queer
Eye
returns for a second season next month.