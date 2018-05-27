In a recent interview, Queer Eye's fashion guy Tan France said that he almost passed on Netflix's reboot.

The 35-year-old France was born in England to Pakistani parents. He currently lives in Salt Lake City with his husband Rob France, a self-described Mormon cowboy.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, France, an openly gay Muslim, said that he worried about taking the job.

“I felt a lot of pressure,” he said. “I hadn't seen any people like me on TV before, and I definitely didn't want to be the first one. I didn't want that responsibility on my head.”

France's fears eventually faded.

“I couldn't be more grateful,” he said of working on the makeover show.

Queer Eye returns for a second season next month.