Hawaii Governor David Ige, a Democrat, on Friday signed a bill that bans therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

“Signed SB270, prohibits therapists from '#conversiontherapy' to patients under 18,” Ige said in a tweet. “I'm proud to join the 11 other states and send a strong message to our #LGBT youth: that sexual orientation is not an illness to be 'cured' – we accept you just the way you are.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, cheered the news.

“So-called ‘conversion therapy’ is a dangerous and ?inhumane form of child abuse that has no basis in science and is ?uniformly rejected by every major mental health and child welfare ?organization,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement. “We thank the many advocates, allies, parents and survivors who spoke out against this abusive practice and urged their elected officials to adopt these crucial protections.”

Similar legislation has been enacted in Maryland, Washington, Connecticut, California, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New York, Rhode Island, New Mexico and the District of Columbia. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, is expected to sign similar legislation approved by lawmakers. An increasing number of local municipalities have also enacted similar protections, particularly in Florida. In March, Milwaukee became the first municipality in Wisconsin to enact such a ban.