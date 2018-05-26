Out actor-singer Jussie Smollett said in a recent interview that he's willing to talk about his sexual orientation because there is a lack of LGBT representation in the media.

During an appearance on Larry King Now, host Larry King asked Smollett (Empire) whether he's “averse to being categorized [as a gay celebrity]?''

“It's not that I'm averse to being characterized,” Smollett answered, “because I feel like, you know, it's just I don't wake up in the morning, like, I don't turn over in bed and look at my significant other and say, 'Oh my gosh, look at my gay lover.'”

“You know, it's who I am.”

“But I understand that there is a certain level of misrepresentation and lack of representation and for that I'm willing to kinda put myself out there in a way that ordinarily I'd say, 'Screw them.' Like, I don't have to talk about myself, but I do think it's important. Younger people are looking up to you and it's okay to be able to say, 'This is who I am and you're good,'” Smollett added.

During an “If you only knew” segment, Smollett was asked to name the “most influential working musician today.”

“For me, the most influential artist still to this day to me is Janet Jackson,” Smollett answered.

