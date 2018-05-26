Spanish actor Miguel Angel Silvestre,
who plays closeted soap star Lito Rodriguez on Netflix's Sense8,
has revealed that he's flattered if people think he's gay in real
life.
The 36-year-old Silvestre made his
comment in a cover interview with UK LGBT glossy Attitude.
“I've never faced anybody asking me,
but I don't care, they can ask me if they want – I don't hide
anything about who I am,” Silvestre said.
“I should say that I honor the
character and I feel proud of him, and I will do whatever it takes to
play it. So, it is flattering if people think that I am gay, because
I play [the role] with love and I don’t try to be shady when I’m
playing it.”
“I felt comfortable when I was
playing Lito. I felt comfortable with his emotions, with his
desires,” he
added.
Sense8 returns next month with a
feature length film to end the series.
(Related: First
look: Netflix releases trailer for Sense8
series finale.)
Silvestre also plays Franklin Jurado in
Netflix's crime drama Narcos.