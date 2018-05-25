Netflix on Thursday announced that
Queer Eye season 2 will arrive on June 15.
Netflix's “reimagined” reality
series featuring five openly gay stylists premiered in February.
Returning in season 2 are Antoni
Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo
Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France
(Fashion).
Queer Eye has become one of
2018's most talked about television shows.
Speaking to Variety, Berk said
that the show's first and second season were filmed simultaneously.
“These we actually shot right at the
tail of the first season, so they've already been shot and they're
ready to go,” Berk
said. He later added that fans can expect “a lot more
diversity” in the upcoming season.
Netflix's reboot of Bravo's Queer
Eye for the Straight Guy moved the Fab Five from New York City to
conservative Georgia. The groundbreaking makeover series helped
transition Bravo from a cable channel focused on performing arts to a
pop culture brand in 2003. Queer Eye ended its run in 2007
after airing 100 episodes.