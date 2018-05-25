Netflix on Thursday announced that Queer Eye season 2 will arrive on June 15.

Netflix's “reimagined” reality series featuring five openly gay stylists premiered in February.

Returning in season 2 are Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion).

Queer Eye has become one of 2018's most talked about television shows.

Speaking to Variety, Berk said that the show's first and second season were filmed simultaneously.

“These we actually shot right at the tail of the first season, so they've already been shot and they're ready to go,” Berk said. He later added that fans can expect “a lot more diversity” in the upcoming season.

Netflix's reboot of Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy moved the Fab Five from New York City to conservative Georgia. The groundbreaking makeover series helped transition Bravo from a cable channel focused on performing arts to a pop culture brand in 2003. Queer Eye ended its run in 2007 after airing 100 episodes.



