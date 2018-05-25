The nation's largest real estate trade association has dropped its endorsement of California Representative Dana Rohrabacher, a Republican, after he said it's OK not to sell homes to people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.

Wayne Woodyard asked Rohrabacher during a meeting whether he would support a bill that seeks to extend discrimination protections in the Fair Housing Act to LGBT people.

“He refused to support and was adamant that every homeowner should be able to make a decision not to sell their home to someone that they don't agree with their 'lifestyle,'” Woodyard is quoted as saying in a letter from the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP).

When approached by the Orange County Register, Rohrabacher responded: “A person who owns their home, they have a right to choose who they do business with. We've drawn a line on racism. But I don't think we should extend that line [to include LGBT people].”

The National Association of Realtors (NAR), which represents 1.2 million members, said in a statement given to the Register that it had withdrawn its endorsement of Rohrabacher.

NAR added that it hopes Congress will “support the elimination of housing discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Rohrabacher told the Register that he's not “anti-gay.”

“There are some fundamentalist Christians who do not approve of their lifestyle. I support their rights,” he said.

Rohrabacher is facing several challengers for the GOP nomination.