In a recent interview, out Australian
singer-songwriter Troye Sivan explained why he prefers not to be
labeled a gay icon.
Sivan, 22, has been outspoken in
identifying as a gay man and in his advocacy for LGBT rights.
Speaking with Another
Man, Sivan said that he would “politely” decline the role
of gay icon.
“With people like Hayley Kiyoko and
Brockhampton, we’re starting to get, finally, a diverse group of
different LGBTQ perspectives,” Sivan said. “That’s why I
politely don’t want to take on that ‘gay icon’ thing. I’m one
voice of so many that are missing, and so I’m just trying to tell
my story.”
“I come from a middle-class white
family in Australia, and all of my dreams have come true by 22,”
Sivan continued. “I had the easiest coming out in the world … I
don't ever want to take that on really, because there are plenty of
other people who need to be heard first.”
Sivan came out gay in a 2013 YouTube
video.
The LGBT community is “a hugely
complex, nuanced, massive group of people, and there's so many
stories to tell,” he added.
(Related: Troye
Sivan's single Bloom
described as “gay anthem for bottoms.”)