Out British actor Rupert Everett said in a recent interview that Oscar Wilde was the start of the gay liberation movement.

Everett, who is best known for his roles in My Best Friend's Wedding and An Ideal Husband, wrote, directed and stars in The Happy Prince, a new film about the Irish poet and playwright.

Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, Everett talked about the subject of his upcoming movie.

“There couldn't be anyone like Wilde now because there wasn't such a thing as gay people when Wilde was around, which is why he's so important to us,” Everett said.

“The gay liberation movement really starts with Oscar Wilde. In one sense, he's the center of what we're living now,” he added.

The Happy Prince premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Utah.