Out British actor Rupert Everett said
in a recent interview that Oscar Wilde was the start of the gay
liberation movement.
Everett, who is best known for his
roles in My Best Friend's Wedding and An Ideal Husband,
wrote, directed and stars in The Happy Prince, a new film
about the Irish poet and playwright.
Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude,
Everett talked about the subject of his upcoming movie.
“There couldn't be anyone like Wilde
now because there wasn't such a thing as gay people when Wilde was
around, which is why he's so important to us,” Everett
said.
“The gay liberation movement really
starts with Oscar Wilde. In one sense, he's the center of what we're
living now,” he added.
The
Happy Prince premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in
Utah.