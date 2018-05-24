Out singer Adam Lambert talks about
Freddie Mercury's sexuality in an Attitude cover story.
In the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian
Rhapsody, Rami Malek, who is best known for playing Elliot
Alderson on USA Network's Mr. Robot, plays Mercury, who died
in 1991 from complications related to AIDS.
Lambert, who has toured extensively
with Queen, talked with Attitude about whether Mercury was in
the closet.
“I don't know how 'in the closet'
Freddie actually was,” Lambert
said.
"I mean it was like another time
where it was just taboo to even discuss it in the media. I think it
might have been interpreted as him being tongue-in-cheek, but he sort
of owned it from the get-go.”
“There were interviews where they
were asking if he was gay and he said: ‘Yeah as a daffodil… gay
as a daffodil.' And I don’t know if they thought he was being
flippant, but he never really said, ‘No, I’m not,'” Lambert
added.
