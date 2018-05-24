Out singer Adam Lambert talks about Freddie Mercury's sexuality in an Attitude cover story.

In the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek, who is best known for playing Elliot Alderson on USA Network's Mr. Robot, plays Mercury, who died in 1991 from complications related to AIDS.

Lambert, who has toured extensively with Queen, talked with Attitude about whether Mercury was in the closet.

“I don't know how 'in the closet' Freddie actually was,” Lambert said.

"I mean it was like another time where it was just taboo to even discuss it in the media. I think it might have been interpreted as him being tongue-in-cheek, but he sort of owned it from the get-go.”

“There were interviews where they were asking if he was gay and he said: ‘Yeah as a daffodil… gay as a daffodil.' And I don’t know if they thought he was being flippant, but he never really said, ‘No, I’m not,'” Lambert added.

