Out singer Adam Lambert and actor
Miguel Angel Silvestre cover UK LGBT glossy Attitude's July
covers.
Lambert, who is currently touring with
Queen, told the outlet that his upcoming album has a lot of
“different influences on it.”
“Obviously, Queen really inspired
me,” Lambert said. “I don't think this album is genre-specific.
I think there are a lot of different influences on it.”
“There's rock, there's funk, there's
soul, there's disco, seventies singer-songwriter pop and some
eighties flavors, too. That said, there are a lot of modern
influences as well, so it's sort of a fusion,” he added.
Silvestre talked about playing a
closeted Latino television star on Netflix's Sense8. The
sci-fi drama ends with a two-hour movie next month.
“[W]hen we were going to do some of
the ‘edgier’ scenes, [director] Lana Wachowski would talk to us
about how important it was for her to tell this story, and how
sexuality is important to her because it’s about a connection and
empathy, and it speaks about a vulnerable place where we are all the
same deep down,” Silvestre said.
"She made us feel that we were
doing something worthwhile. In the end, we were like a family that
made out with one another. To begin with, maybe we were nervous or
shy but eventually you get to a point where you are comfortable,”
he
added.