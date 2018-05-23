Out singer Adam Lambert and actor Miguel Angel Silvestre cover UK LGBT glossy Attitude's July covers.

Lambert, who is currently touring with Queen, told the outlet that his upcoming album has a lot of “different influences on it.”

“Obviously, Queen really inspired me,” Lambert said. “I don't think this album is genre-specific. I think there are a lot of different influences on it.”

“There's rock, there's funk, there's soul, there's disco, seventies singer-songwriter pop and some eighties flavors, too. That said, there are a lot of modern influences as well, so it's sort of a fusion,” he added.

Silvestre talked about playing a closeted Latino television star on Netflix's Sense8. The sci-fi drama ends with a two-hour movie next month.

(Related: First look: Netflix releases trailer for Sense8 series finale.)

“[W]hen we were going to do some of the ‘edgier’ scenes, [director] Lana Wachowski would talk to us about how important it was for her to tell this story, and how sexuality is important to her because it’s about a connection and empathy, and it speaks about a vulnerable place where we are all the same deep down,” Silvestre said.

"She made us feel that we were doing something worthwhile. In the end, we were like a family that made out with one another. To begin with, maybe we were nervous or shy but eventually you get to a point where you are comfortable,” he added.