An amendment that would block President
Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops was introduced this week by
a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House.
The amendment is sponsored by
Representatives Jackie Speier, a Democrat from California; A. Donald
McEachin, a Democrat from Virginia; Susan Davis, a Democrat from
California; and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Republican from Florida.
The lawmakers submitted the amendment
to the House Rules Committee for consideration as part of this year's
defense authorization bill.
According to the Washington
Blade, the amendment seeks to allow transgender people to
serve openly in the military and enter the U.S. military.
In July, Trump tweeted he would ban
transgender people from serving in the military “in any capacity”
and directed the Pentagon to reverse the Obama-era policy. LGBT rights
groups filed four challenges to Trump's ban, blocking the
administration from enacting the policy.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat
from New York, is expected to introduce a similar amendment to the
Senate version of the defense bill.