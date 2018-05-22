In a recent interview, out actor Charlie Carver talked about experiencing internalized femmephobia while growing up.

The 29-year-old Carver is best known for playing Porter Scavo on ABC's Desperate Housewives and Ethan on MTV's Teen Wolf. He came out as gay in a 2016 Instagram post.

(Related: Charlie Carver, star of Teen Wolf, comes out gay on Instagram.)

He plays the hustler Cowboy in the Broadway revival of Mart Crowley's 1968 play The Boys in the Band. The play, which includes gay themes, opens May 31.

After pointing out that toxic masculinity has kept femmephobia alive and well, The Advocate asked Carver, “Have you had to deal with that in your real life?”

“I think that that is something I hope we are beginning to contend with more deliberately and compassionately now,” Carver answered. “I experienced a lot of internalized femmephobia growing up. I kind of grew up at this major inflection point in gay history where I got to see marriage equality happen as a young person, state by state and then on a national level. As I've grown up with these major historical changes, my feelings about myself and my masculinity have changed and [I’ve] kind of grown with it. I think what's really exciting about being a young person, about young gay, queer, LGBTQI+ culture now is this sort of queerification of gender altogether.”

I hope that it is through things, whether it's Drag Race or a larger cultural conversation that's happening that this sort of femmephobia does go away, or change. … I've experienced some fears on my own taking a look at my own masculinity, I go, 'How much of this is a construct and how much of my masculinity is quintessentially me or mine?' I hope that it’s just an ongoing conversation and that ultimately everybody feels they are able to express or be exactly as they're meant to,” he said.

Carver added that he was warned that coming out could ruin his acting career.

“I proudly wear the label of being a gay man so that somebody else can feel seen through me,” he said.