A gay man has said that Pope Francis
told him that God made him “like this” and loves him.
Juan Carlos Cruz spoke privately with
the pope two weeks ago.
Cruz was sexually abused by Father
Fernando Karadima, now 87. The Vatican found the Chilean Roman
Catholic priest guilty of sexually abusing minors in 2011. In coming
forward, Cruz was depicted as a pervert by some bishops in Chile.
They also accused Cruz of fabricating his story.
Speaking with Spain's El Pais,
Cruz said that in talking with the pope about the abuse, the pontiff
told him that God loves him as he is.
“He told me, 'Juan Carlos, that you
are gay does not matter,” Cruz
said. “God made you like this and loves you like this and I
don't care. The pope loves you like this. You have to be happy with
who you are.”
In 2013, Pope Francis reportedly said
that he's not in a position to judge gay priests.
“If someone is gay and he searches
for the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge? Francis
rhetorically asked reporters.
The Vatican has not commented on the
pope's latest remarks.