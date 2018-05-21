Out actor Zachary Quinto said in a recent interview that he wants President Donald Trump held accountable for his attacks on the LGBT community.

Quinto is best known for playing Spock in the 2009 Star Trek reboot and its sequels Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond.

He plays Harold in the Broadway revival of Mart Crowley's 1968 play The Boys in the Band. The play, which includes gay themes, opens May 31.

Speaking with LGBT glossy The Advocate, Quinto was asked whether he has hope “we'll be rid of this administration soon?”

“I believe the balance will shift. If we're talking about all these investigations and the undeniable corruption of this president and administration, I would love nothing more [than] for them to be accountable for their egregious misrepresentation and attacks on equality of all kinds, not just in the LGBTQ community, but across the spectrum of disadvantaged, disenfranchised, impoverished people all over the country,” Quinto answered. “These are people who have no one's interests at the center of their Machiavellian ambitions. I'd love to see them brought to some measure of justice. I have to be reminded, though, in the eight years when Obama was president, eight years where all us liberals and social progressives relished in the progress made, there was a whole swath of the country who felt exactly how we feel now. It is part of the political spectrum and political process.”

Quinto said that the thought of a second Trump term makes his “blood curdle.”

“I just hope that people see through these egregious lies and misguiding of our country,” he said.

“The thing that scares me too is if he does resign, Mike Pence is no better. Especially for the LGBTQ community, he's the worst avaricious opponent of our community that we could ever hope for. So it's not like what's waiting in the wings is a rainbow flag and a hug for our agenda. He creeps me out more than anyone in the administration. The lady doth protest too much. I feel like we just need to weather the storm and get through what we're in, whether it's in six months because he gets exposed for the fraud that he is or two years because hopefully America wises up and realizes we can do infinitely better,” Quinto added.