Teen Vogue Chief Creative
Officer and them founding editor Phillip Picardi says his dad
slept through his coming out gay.
Speaking with Larry King, Picardi
shared the memorable way he came out to his Catholic parents at age
14.
Picardi, who described himself as “not
exactly a covert homosexual,” said that he decided to come out to
his parents after watching an episode of Showtime's Queer as Folk.
“So, I was watching this show and I
felt so emboldened, 'cause I saw these guys who were cool and they
were hot and they were living these great lives on television,” he
explained. “So, I ran up to my parents' bedroom in the middle
of the night, it was like 2 in the morning, no lights are on in the
bedroom, but I felt completely emboldened. I stood at the base of
their bed and I was like, 'Mom and dad, I have something to tell
you.'”
“And I said, 'Well, I'm gay.' And
like this, the woman just begins sobbing hysterically, crying, asking
me a million questions: What are we going to tell my grandmother? Am
I going to have grandchildren? You know, the whole thing.”
“And then 10 minutes later, my dad
rolled over and said, 'Wait, what happened?' He had slept through
the entire coming out process. So, I had to come out all over
again.”
When asked how his father took the
news, Picardi said that their relationship had gone through “divots.”
Condé
Nast launched its LGBT community platform them in October.