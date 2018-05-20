Out singer Lance Bass has won approval to open a Rocco's Tavern in West Hollywood.

Bass is a co-owner of the restaurant, which has outlets in Culver City, Pasadena, Studio City and Westwood.

According to Wehoville, the West Hollywood planning commission has approved plans to open an eatery on Santa Monica Boulevard.

The restaurant space previously housed a Citibank branch. Plans call for an outdoor patio, a lounge and a live music area.

Bass told the commission that he's planning to book LGBT-led acts, along with blues and jazz.

Rocco's Tavern serves American food such as pizza, burgers, pasta and sandwiches. Bass told commission members that he planned to add some Southern-style items to the brunch menu.

Co-owner Roger Toussaint told Wehoville that Bass ate at the restaurant's Studio City location for years before deciding to become an owner.