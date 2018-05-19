Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer, a
Republican, on Friday signed a bill into law that allows faith-based
adoption and foster care agencies to refuse to place children with
gay and lesbian couples.
Senate Bill 284 forces the Kansas
Department for Children and Families to include foster and adoption
agencies, including those that receive public funds, in its programs
even if they refuse to place children in LGBT homes.
After passage in the
Republican-controlled Legislature, Colyer said in a statement that he
looked forward to signing the measure.
“Catholic Charities and other
adoption agencies are key to the fabric of our communities,” Colyer
said. “I look forward to signing this bill because it
increases the opportunities for needy children to find loving homes.”
Last week, Oklahoma Governor Mary
Fallin, a Republican, signed a similar measure.
(Related: OK
Gov. Marry Fallin signs adoption bill allowing discrimination against
gay couples.)
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, said in a statement that the
law “will harm the kids, families and reputation” of Kansas.
“Kansas lawmakers, from the
legislature to the governor, are clearly stating that it is more
important to them to discriminate against their own constituents than
it is to find loving homes for children in need,” said JoDee
Winterhof, senior vice president of policy and political affairs at
HRC. “Make no mistake: this law will harm the kids, families and
reputation of this state.”
Opponents of the law have promised to
mount a legal challenge.