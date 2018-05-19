Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer, a Republican, on Friday signed a bill into law that allows faith-based adoption and foster care agencies to refuse to place children with gay and lesbian couples.

Senate Bill 284 forces the Kansas Department for Children and Families to include foster and adoption agencies, including those that receive public funds, in its programs even if they refuse to place children in LGBT homes.

After passage in the Republican-controlled Legislature, Colyer said in a statement that he looked forward to signing the measure.

“Catholic Charities and other adoption agencies are key to the fabric of our communities,” Colyer said. “I look forward to signing this bill because it increases the opportunities for needy children to find loving homes.”

Last week, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin, a Republican, signed a similar measure.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, said in a statement that the law “will harm the kids, families and reputation” of Kansas.

“Kansas lawmakers, from the legislature to the governor, are clearly stating that it is more important to them to discriminate against their own constituents than it is to find loving homes for children in need,” said JoDee Winterhof, senior vice president of policy and political affairs at HRC. “Make no mistake: this law will harm the kids, families and reputation of this state.”

Opponents of the law have promised to mount a legal challenge.