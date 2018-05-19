Out actor Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) talked about his marriage to Todd Spiewak in a recent interview with LGBT glossy The Advocate.

Parsons and Spiewak, a graphic designer, recently celebrated their one year anniversary. The couple tied the knot at the Rainbow Room in New York City, just months after celebrating 14 years together.

When asked how he makes his marriage work in Hollywood, Parsons said that he's lucky to have found someone with whom he enjoys spending time with.

“I happen to have been lucky enough to find somebody who we just get along at a certain level and enjoy each other’s company, and that’s never waned, so we tend to kind of be in tandem for a majority of our days and nights,” Parsons answered. “Related to that is, obviously, the fact that while I am having this relationship in Hollywood, while having a Hollywood career, Todd does not have the same type of Hollywood career. Unlike dating another gay actor, who’s off shooting in Australia, we don’t spend longer than a couple of weeks apart if we can manage it because we don’t have to. A lot of the work that Todd does can travel, and there’s been some intentionality to that on our part because we enjoy spending time together.”

“I was lucky enough to meet Todd at a time in my life where no one – other than my friends and family – knew who the hell I was. I do think that having spent six years together before we came out here and thrust into some version of a limelight, it was the same way I felt very lucky that I was in my early-30s by the time that happened to me. There was so much under the belt for me life-wise. Of course certain things are going to change, they would even if this hadn’t happened. You’re going to get older, but you’re less apt to have core things change about you that give you a real identity crisis.”

Parsons currently stars in the Broadway revival of The Boys in the Band.