Out actor Jim Parsons (The Big Bang
Theory) talked about his marriage to Todd Spiewak in a recent
interview with LGBT glossy The Advocate.
Parsons and Spiewak, a graphic
designer, recently celebrated their one year anniversary. The couple
tied the knot at the Rainbow Room in New York City, just months after
celebrating 14 years together.
When asked how he makes his marriage
work in Hollywood, Parsons said that he's lucky to have found
someone with whom he enjoys spending time with.
“I happen to have been lucky enough
to find somebody who we just get along at a certain level and enjoy
each other’s company, and that’s never waned, so we tend to kind
of be in tandem for a majority of our days and nights,” Parsons
answered. “Related to that is, obviously, the fact that while
I am having this relationship in Hollywood, while having a Hollywood
career, Todd does not have the same type of Hollywood career. Unlike
dating another gay actor, who’s off shooting in Australia, we don’t
spend longer than a couple of weeks apart if we can manage it because
we don’t have to. A lot of the work that Todd does can travel, and
there’s been some intentionality to that on our part because we
enjoy spending time together.”
“I was lucky enough to meet Todd at a
time in my life where no one – other than my friends and family –
knew who the hell I was. I do think that having spent six years
together before we came out here and thrust into some version of a
limelight, it was the same way I felt very lucky that I was in my
early-30s by the time that happened to me. There was so much under
the belt for me life-wise. Of course certain things are going to
change, they would even if this hadn’t happened. You’re going to
get older, but you’re less apt to have core things change about you
that give you a real identity crisis.”
Parsons currently stars in the Broadway
revival of The Boys in the Band.