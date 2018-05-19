Jennifer Aniston will play the
president and Tig Notaro her wife in the upcoming Netflix political
comedy First Ladies.
According to Deadline Hollywood,
First Ladies is being written by Notaro and her real-life
wife, Stephanie Allynne. The couple married in 2015 and are raising
two children.
Deadline
wrote of the film: “This one’s not your usual White House comedy.
First Ladies is a political comedy about America’s first
female President and her wife, The First Lady. When Beverly and Kasey
Nicholson move into the White House, they’ll prove that behind
every great woman… is another great woman.”
First Ladies is Notaro's latest
project with Netflix. Her comedy stand-up special Tig Notaro:
Happy to Be Here debuts Tuesday on the streaming network. Notaro
will also direct an upcoming comedy special starring Ellen DeGeneres.
Notaro and Allynne also worked together
on One Mississippi, Notaro's semi-biographical comedy series
that streamed for two seasons on Amazon. Allynne was a writer on the
series and played a recurring guest role.