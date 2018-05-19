Jennifer Aniston will play the president and Tig Notaro her wife in the upcoming Netflix political comedy First Ladies.

According to Deadline Hollywood, First Ladies is being written by Notaro and her real-life wife, Stephanie Allynne. The couple married in 2015 and are raising two children.

Deadline wrote of the film: “This one’s not your usual White House comedy. First Ladies is a political comedy about America’s first female President and her wife, The First Lady. When Beverly and Kasey Nicholson move into the White House, they’ll prove that behind every great woman… is another great woman.”

First Ladies is Notaro's latest project with Netflix. Her comedy stand-up special Tig Notaro: Happy to Be Here debuts Tuesday on the streaming network. Notaro will also direct an upcoming comedy special starring Ellen DeGeneres.

Notaro and Allynne also worked together on One Mississippi, Notaro's semi-biographical comedy series that streamed for two seasons on Amazon. Allynne was a writer on the series and played a recurring guest role.