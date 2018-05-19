The International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia was recognized around the globe on Thursday.

IDAHOTB commemorates the 1990 date homosexuality was removed from the World Health Organization's (WHO) International Classification of Diseases. The annual May 17th event is the brainchild of Louis-Georges Tin, a professor and author of a number of books, including the Dictionary of Homophobia.

In Chile, Santiago's La Moneda Palace, the residence of the Chilean president, was lit in rainbow colors.

France's Digital Minister Mounir Mahjoubi marked the day by coming out publicly.

The 34-year-old Mahjoubi tweeted on Thursday that homophobia “sometimes forces us to adapt ourselves and lie just to avoid hate and to survive.”

“Homophobia is an ill that eats away at society, invades high schools, and poisons families and lost friends,” he added.

Scheduled events marking IDAHOTB in Uganda were canceled by the government at the last moment.

LGBT activist Dr. Frank Mugisha lamented the government's decision.

“It's very unfortunate that this kind of harassment continues to happen; in fact it is the reason we organize such events – to try to bring an end to the discrimination of LGBTIQ persons in Uganda,” he said.

The White House did not comment on the day.

(Related: Obama says LGBT rights are human rights in IDAHOT message.)